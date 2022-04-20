A&M track standout Charokee Young named to The Bowerman watch list

Making her first career appearance on the watch list, Young becomes the 14th Aggie to do so which trails only Oregon at 16.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M All-American Charokee Young has been named to The Bowerman watch list, the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association announced Wednesday afternoon.

Young opened her outdoor season at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, running as a member of two historic relays. The Aggies set the collegiate record in the sprint medley relay with a time of 3:38.93. The following day she ran on the third fastest 4x400m in collegiate history at 3:23.30, while running an impressive third leg split at 48.98. For her performance, Young garnered her first career individual USTFCCCA national women’s athlete of the week honor.

A week later, the sophomore ran a then world-leading 400m time of 50.00 at the Texas A&M vs. Texas dual meet. The speedster bettered her world-leading time winning the UF Tom Jones Memorial at 49.87, which ranks as the fourth fastest collegian all-time. In Texas A&M history, she ranks as the second fastest performer and has registered two of the five fastest performances.

Making her first career appearance on the watch list, Young becomes the 14th Aggie to do so which trails only Oregon at 16.

Young is the first Aggie female named to the docket in 2022, while teammate Lamara Distin is receiving votes. Texas A&M has had at least one woman named to at least one watch list every year since 2014.