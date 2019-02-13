COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M junior Tahar Triki was named SEC men’s Field Athlete of the Week following his collegiate-leading performance in the triple jump during Clemson’s Tiger Paw Invitational this past weekend.

Triki broke the Aggie school record with a winning leap of 55-9 ¼ (17.00), which also improved his Algerian record and equals the second best jump by an African athlete on the indoor all-time list.

Currently ranked third in the world for the 2019 indoor season, Triki bettered the Texas A&M school record of 54-10 (16.71) set in 2011 by Julian Reid at the NCAA Championships hosted by the Aggies. While leading the collegiate list by nearly four inches, Triki tops the SEC triple jump list by over two feet.

Triki’s big mark came in the fifth of six rounds as he challenged Virginia’s Jordan Scott, who had produced collegiate-leading marks of 55-4 ½ (16.87) in the opening round and improved to 55-5 ½ (16.90) in round four.

The mark by Triki also surpassed the qualifying standard for the 2019 IAAF World Championships, which will be held in Doha, Qatar, in late September through early October. The last Algerian to compete in the triple jump at a World Championships was Lotfi Khaida in 1991.

SEC Indoor Track & Field Weekly Honors – February 12, 2019

Men’s Runner of the Week – Grant Holloway, Florida

Men’s Field Athlete of the Week – Tahar Triki, Texas A&M

Men’s Freshman of the Week – Anthony Schwartz, Auburn

Women’s Runner of the Week – Kortnei Johnson, LSU & Janeek Brown, Arkansas

Women’s Field Athlete of the Week – Yanis Davis, Florida

Women’s Freshman of the Week – Sha’Carrie Richardson, LSU