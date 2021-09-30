A&M volleyball announces Dig Pink match details

The Aggies’ Dig Pink match is set for Thursday, October 7, when the Aggies host Georgia at 7 p.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In conjunction with October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Texas A&M Volleyball is excited to team up with The Side-Out Foundation’s 2021-22 Dig Pink Movement to support the stage IV breast cancer community.

The Aggies’ Dig Pink match is set for Thursday, October 7, when the Aggies host Georgia at 7 p.m.

“Breast cancer is something that has impacted the majority of us in one way or another,” head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said. “It means so much that our program can play a small role in the fight against breast cancer. We are all in this together.”