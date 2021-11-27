A&M volleyball finishes regular season with win over Missouri

Texas A&M volleyball (14-14, 7-11 SEC) finished the regular season on a high note by sweeping Missouri.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball (14-14, 7-11 SEC) finished the regular season on a high note, sweeping Missouri (5-26, 2-16 SEC) on senior night at Reed Arena.

It was fitting that the game-clinching kill was from No. 12 Mallory Talbert, who finished the night with a team-leading 12 kills on .500 hitting. Fellow senior Allison Fields scooped a team-best 27 digs, while Camille Conner tallied 34 assists.

Texas A&M scored four-straight points to open, highlighted by a kill and a block by Talbert. Lauren Davis rotated into the match and recorded four kills in a 5-1 run by the Aggies, to maintain a 12-6 advantage for a Missouri timeout. The Tigers responded with a 4-0 run, but a kill from Treyaunna Rush helped the Maroon & White regain a five-point lead. A dump over the net by Conner pushed the Aggies to set point, before A&M grabbed the opener, 25-16, on an attacking error by Missouri.

Despite kills from London Austin-Roark and Camryn Ennis, the Tigers took an early lead in the second frame. A&M pieced together three-straight points to jump back in front, 7-5. The two teams exchanged blows approaching the midway portion of the set, before the Aggies embarked on a 5-0 run with a pair of kills from Talbert to sit at a 14-10 cushion. Austin-Roark aided in the Maroon & White’s efforts to keep a four-point advantage, before a tip over the block by Talbert sealed it, 25-21.