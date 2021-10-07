A&M volleyball gets swept by Georgia

Texas A&M volleyball (10-5, 3-2 SEC) dropped its series opener with the Georgia Bulldogs (5-10, 1-3 SEC) on Thursday night

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball (10-5, 3-2 SEC) dropped its series opener with the Georgia Bulldogs (5-10, 1-3 SEC) on Thursday night, falling in three sets (21-25, 20-25, 17-25).

Morgan Christon recorded double-digit kills for the third-consecutive match, while Camille Conner led the way in the assist column (25). Defensively, Macy Carrabine scooped a match-high 16 digs, while Mallory Talbert and Ciera “CiCi” Hecht commanded the block with four apiece.

Georgia opened the match on a 4-1 run, but a pair of Bulldog attack errors and a block on the right by Conner and Talbert deadlocked the set at four. A flurry of exchanges culminated in an 11-9 Georgia lead, but tips over the block on the left from Christon led to a tie at 14-all. Hecht came flying out of the back row to stymie a 3-0 Georgia run, but the Bulldogs took the first set, 25-21.

Christon’s sixth kill of the match evened the second set through the early points. A resounding rejection on the left pin by Lauren Davis saw the Aggies pull ahead by one, but Georgia scored two-straight points and forced the Aggies into a timeout, trailing 8-7. The Bulldogs were able to pull ahead by five to hold a 17-12 advantage, forcing another A&M timeout. The Maroon & White fought off a pair of set points for the Bulldogs, but Georgia held on for the 25-20 win.

After falling behind in the deciding set, the Aggies charged back with a 3-0 run punctuated by a pair of blocks from Hecht to cut Georgia’s lead to just a pair. The Bulldogs regained control and took a 20-14 lead, before a Georgia error and a block on the right from Talbert opened a 3-0 scoring run for the Aggies. The Bulldogs scored five straight to grab the third set, 25-17.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M will wrap up its two-game series with Georgia on Friday at 7 p.m. Fans with a ticket for Saturday's football game against Alabama receive free admission to the volleyball match by showing their ticket at the door. Additionally, the first 500 fans will receive a Reedling Brothers match day hat and 12th Man Centennial mini statue.

BIRD BITS

Texas A&M Head Coach, Laura “Bird” Kuhn

Overall thoughts on the match...

“You have to show up every night. They (Georgia) outworked us. We have to respond, and we always talk about our response. There isn’t an opponent where you can just go through the motions.”

