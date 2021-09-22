A&M Volleyball opens SEC play with victory over Alabama

Morgan Christon turned in a 22-kill performance, falling one shy of matching a career best in the category.

The Texas A&M volleyball team (8-3, 1-0 SEC) opened Southeastern Conference play on the road Wednesday night, besting Alabama (8-5, 0-1 SEC) in four sets (20-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16).

With the win, the Aggies remained a perfect 4-0 in conference openers under the direction of Laura “Bird” Kuhn. Morgan Christon turned in a 22-kill performance, falling one shy of matching a career best in the category, while Camille Conner dished out 44 assists. An A&M career-high 23 digs scooped up by Macy Carrabine highlighted the defensive efforts by the Aggies that held Alabama to a .156 hitting percentage.

Three kills from three different Aggies led to an early five-point advantage for A&M. Both teams pieced runs together, before Alabama chipped away at its deficit to level the set at 15-all. The Crimson Tide took their first lead, sitting at a 20-19 advantage, before closing on a 5-1 run for an opening-set win.

A block by Lauren Davis and Mallory Talbert brought some life into the Aggies in the second set. Three-straight kills from Christon helped A&M jump out in front, 10-9, to take its first lead of the set. The run continued as Christon added two more kills in the seven-point stretch to extend the Aggies’ cushion. Talbert registered a pair of kills and two stuffs to give A&M its largest lead of the match, sitting at a 21-12 advantage. The run continued for the Aggies, as Conner delivered a pair of service aces, before an attacking error by Alabama handed A&M the second set, 25-14.

Three more kills for Christon in a 5-0 run helped the Aggies pull ahead, 12-9, after trailing early in the third set. London Austin-Roark tallied her sixth kill of the match to carry the Maroon & White into the media break with a slim 15-13 edge, while a third ace from Conner highlighted a three-point run by the Aggies. Making her first appearance of the season, Allison Fields checked in and stepped behind the service line, delivering the ace to push the Aggies to set point. The Crimson Tide battled back, responding with three-straight points, before Talbert’s seventh kill sealed it, 25-22.

It was a back-and-forth battle in the deciding set, as Conner matched a career high with her fourth service ace to bring the Aggies within one, trailing 9-8. A pair of kills from Davis highlighted the four-point span that gave A&M its first lead of the set. Christon pieced together a 5-0 run by herself to help the Maroon & White charge ahead, 22-13, late in the fourth, while a kill from Davis helped A&M secure the frame, 25-16.

