A&M volleyball takes down Cal Poly, ready for home opener on Monday

The Texas A&M (2-2) volleyball team powered past Cal Poly (1-3) in five sets, snapping the longest active home winning streak in NCAA Division I volleyball.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M (2-2) volleyball team powered past Cal Poly (1-3) in five sets Wednesday night, snapping the longest active home winning streak in NCAA Division I volleyball.

The Mustangs had previously won 32-consecutive home matches, going undefeated at Mott Athletics Center the last three seasons, and had not lost a home match since October 28, 2016.

Lauren Davis fell a kill shy of matching a career high, finishing with a season-best 19 hitting at a .268 clip. Fellow junior Morgan Christon added 18 in the Aggie effort, turning in a team-best .359 hitting percentage. Setter Camille Conner recorded a double-double, finishing with 47 assists and 10 digs, while the Aggies turned in 13 team blocks with London Austin-Roark leading the way with seven block assists.

Cal Poly raced out to an early advantage, opening the match on a 10-3 run. A block on the outside by Treyaunna Rush and Austin-Roark aided in the Aggies’ efforts to cut the deficit to four, trailing 16-12 midway through the set. The Mustangs jumped back out to a seven-point lead, before Morgan Christon’s fourth kill spoiled set point. Another stuff by Rush and Austin-Roark kept the frame alive, until Cal Poly sealed it, 25-19.

It was a back-and-forth battle to start the second set, as Davis’ match-leading ninth kill broke the seventh tie of the frame for an 11-10 advantage. A 5-0 run by the Mustangs helped the home team break open scoring, before a Rush kill ended the spree. Davis’ third 10+ kill performance in four matches brought the Aggies back within one. For the second-straight set, Christon ruined set point for the Mustangs. A block by Mallory Talbert and Conner gave A&M the one-point edge in the extended frame, before another kill from Davis gave the Aggies the 29-27 win.

A pair of four-point runs in the third highlighted a 12-5 lead for the Aggies. Cal Poly responded with a run of its own to knot the score at 14-all. Austin-Roark matched a season high performance with her fifth kill to give A&M the one-point edge, while Camryn Ennis’ third service ace extended the lead. Another kill on the slide by Austin-Roark leveled the set at 20-all, but the Mustangs slipped past the Aggies, 26-24.

The Maroon & White chipped away at a deficit to jump ahead 8-7 in the fourth. Davis notched a season-high 16 kills to give A&M a slim 13-11 lead midway through the set. The Aggies took their largest lead, sitting at a 19-14 cushion, behind kills from Rush and Christon, as well as A&M’s 10th block. Christon’s 16th kill carried the Aggies to set point, before a service error by the Mustangs handed A&M the set, 25-20.

In the race to 15, Christon’s season-high 17th kill knot the score early. A pair of miscues midway through the set helped A&M jump out in front. Back-to-back stuffs in a five-point run gave the Aggies an 11-7 advantage. Two more errors by Cal Poly pushed the Maroon & White ahead by six, while a pair of kills from Conner won it 15-11 for A&M.