A&M Volleyball Travels to Challenge LSU

In the all-time series against the Tigers, Texas A&M maintains a dominant 31-17 advantage.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball prepares for its final road trip of the 2021 regular season this weekend, as the Aggies take on the LSU Tigers on Sunday inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The match is set for streaming on connected devices via SEC Network+ with first serve slated for 1 p.m.

The Aggies (12-13, 5-10 SEC) are on the road after a straight-set defeat at the hands of the surging Arkansas Razorbacks. Morgan Christon led the way for A&M offensively, totaling 14 kills and adding eight digs as a six-rotation option for the Maroon & White. Ciera Hecht led the defense with 13 digs, while Camille Conner finished with her 45th career double-double, logging 25 assists and 12 digs. Christon continues to lead the team in points (320.5), points per set (3.64), kills (295) and kills per set (3.35), while Mallory Talbert sets the tone at the net with 91 total blocks this year.

Under the direction of head coach Fran Flory, the Tigers currently stand at 11-13 overall with a 7-8 record against Southeastern Conference opposition. LSU came away victorious in its most recent outing against the Ole Miss Rebels and have a pair of signature nationally-ranked wins over Florida and Tennessee at home. Kylie Deberg and Taylor Bannister have each amassed more than 200 kills this season, while Raigen Cianciulli paces the back row with 443 digs this year. At the net, Anita Anwusi and Whitney Foreman have combined for 172 total blocks.