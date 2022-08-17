A&M women's basketball learns dates and order of SEC schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball was given the dates for the 2022-23 league slate by the Southeastern Conference office Wednesday.
The Aggies begin the conference portion of their schedule on the road at the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks on Dec. 29. The Maroon & White’s first home conference game is set for New Year’s Day against Florida.
The entirety of the conference matchups will take place on Thursday or Sunday, with the exception of the lone Monday contest against Missouri on Feb. 20. Texas A&M’s league slate will feature two open dates on Jan. 26 and Feb. 9 and concludes on the road at Arkansas on Feb. 26.
Times for the full schedule will be announced at a later date, as well as TV designations. For the full schedule, click here.
New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women's basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.
Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Conference Schedule
Date
Opponent
Location
All-Time Series Record
Dec. 29
South Carolina
Columbia, South Carolina
4-9
Jan. 1
Florida
Bryan-College Station, Texas
11-2
Jan. 5
LSU
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
16-18
Jan. 8
Ole Miss
Bryan-College Station, Texas
10-4
Jan. 12
Tennessee
Bryan-College Station, Texas
7-9
Jan. 15
Mississippi State
Bryan-College Station, Texas
5-9
Jan. 19
Alabama
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
10-2
Jan. 22
Georgia
Bryan-College Station, Texas
9-5
Jan. 29
Vanderbilt
Nashville, Tennessee
9-5
Feb. 2
Florida
Gainesville, Florida
11-2
Feb. 5
LSU
Bryan-College Station, Texas
16-18
Feb. 12
Mississippi State
Starkville, Mississippi
5-9
Feb. 16
Auburn
Auburn, Alabama
16-0
Feb. 20
Missouri
Bryan-College Station, Texas
20-11
Feb. 23
Kentucky
Bryan-College Station, Texas
8-5
Feb. 26
Arkansas
Fayetteville, Arkansas
15-23