A&M women's basketball learns dates and order of SEC schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball was given the dates for the 2022-23 league slate by the Southeastern Conference office Wednesday.

The Aggies begin the conference portion of their schedule on the road at the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks on Dec. 29. The Maroon & White’s first home conference game is set for New Year’s Day against Florida.

The entirety of the conference matchups will take place on Thursday or Sunday, with the exception of the lone Monday contest against Missouri on Feb. 20. Texas A&M’s league slate will feature two open dates on Jan. 26 and Feb. 9 and concludes on the road at Arkansas on Feb. 26.

Times for the full schedule will be announced at a later date, as well as TV designations. For the full schedule, click here.

New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women's basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.

Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Conference Schedule

Date

Opponent

Location

All-Time Series Record

Dec. 29

South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina

4-9

Jan. 1

Florida

Bryan-College Station, Texas

11-2

Jan. 5

LSU

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

16-18

Jan. 8

Ole Miss

Bryan-College Station, Texas

10-4

Jan. 12

Tennessee

Bryan-College Station, Texas

7-9

Jan. 15

Mississippi State

Bryan-College Station, Texas

5-9

Jan. 19

Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

10-2

Jan. 22

Georgia

Bryan-College Station, Texas

9-5

Jan. 29

Vanderbilt

Nashville, Tennessee

9-5

Feb. 2

Florida

Gainesville, Florida

11-2

Feb. 5

LSU

Bryan-College Station, Texas

16-18

Feb. 12

Mississippi State

Starkville, Mississippi

5-9

Feb. 16

Auburn

Auburn, Alabama

16-0

Feb. 20

Missouri

Bryan-College Station, Texas

20-11

Feb. 23

Kentucky

Bryan-College Station, Texas

8-5

Feb. 26

Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas