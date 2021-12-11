A&M women's basketball set to face TCU

The No. 18 Texas A&M women’s basketball team prepares for its first true road game against TCU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 18 Texas A&M women’s basketball team prepares for its first true road game against TCU on Sunday inside of Schollmaier Arena at 1 p.m. CT.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (9-1) took down Texas Southern, 88-43. Legendary head coach Gary Blair passed the great Shelby Metcalf for the most wins in A&M basketball history, notching the 439th victory while leading the Maroon & White. Kayla Wells poured in a season-high 25 points and sank 4-of-4 shots from deep to lead the Aggies past the Tigers.

Team Leaders

Wells leads the team, averaging 17.2 points per game. The Dallas native has scored double figures in each game this season. Jordan Nixon is second on the squad in scoring, bringing a 14.7 scoring average into the contest. Nixon dishes a team-best 4.0 assists per game to facilitate the offense. Texas A&M leads the nation in 3-point field goal percentage, knocking down 45.1% of its shots from deep.

The Matchup