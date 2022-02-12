A&M women's basketball set to host #14 LSU

The Aggies (14-9, 4-7 SEC) defeated their third-straight opponent, taking down Vanderbilt, 76-58.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team seeks its fourth-straight win as it takes on No. 14 LSU on Sunday at 2 p.m. inside Reed Arena at the Aggies’ annual BTHO Breast Cancer Game.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (14-9, 4-7 SEC) defeated their third-straight opponent, taking down Vanderbilt, 76-58. Kayla Wells and Qadashah Hoppie both scored 19 points, while Jordan Nixon matched a season-high eight assists.

Team Leaders

Kayla Wells leads the Aggies, averaging 16.6 points per game while pacing the conference in 3-point field goal percentage at 49.2%. Jordan Nixon averages 11.3 points per game while also dishing 4.2 assists a contest. Texas A&M is third in the country in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 39% of its shots from deep.

Series

Thursday's matchup is the 35th all-time meeting against LSU (20-4, 8-3 SEC) with the Tigers leading the series, 17-16. LSU and A&M faced off earlier this season on Jan. 2. The Aggies dropped the contest, 75-66. Head coach Gary Blair will be taking on his former player and longtime conference foe Kim Mulkey for the 26th time in their hall-of-fame careers.

Promotions

All fans who wear pink can purchase tickets at the Arena for $3 in honor of breast cancer awareness. BTHO Breast Cancer shirts are available for purchase for $10, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Pink Alliance and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. More information can be found at www.12thMan.com/bthobc. Admission for breast cancer survivors and those still fighting is free.

Additionally, if fans buy one full price general admission ticket at the Arena, they will receive up to four free kids tickets. There will be free cotton candy for the first 150 children at the North Entry Fan Zone. Tickets may be purchased here ahead of the Sunday’s contest.

