A&M women's basketball set to host #3 LSU

Texas A&M and LSU will be meeting for the 36th time, with the Tigers having an edge in the series, 19-16.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to host the undefeated No. 3 LSU Tigers at 1 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Sunday for its annual BTHO Breast Cancer Game. Fans are encouraged to wear pink and admission is free to all breast cancer survivors.

BTHO Breast Cancer

2023 BTHO Breast Cancer shirts will be available for $10 each at the Fan Zone, all proceeds will benefit the Pink Alliance and Kay Yow Foundation.

Home Sweet Home

The Aggies (6-14, 1-9 SEC) have held their opponents to 60 points-or-less nine times this season while playing at home, only allowing opponents to score 56.3 points per game in Aggieland. The Maroon & White’s last matchup at home resulted in a 75-73 win against Georgia when Janiah Barker went for 24 points and going 10-of-11 from the field.

Defensive Battle

Texas A&M forced its first 17 foes this season below their yearly scoring output, limiting seven teams to their season-low at the time of the contest. The Aggie defense has forced four SEC opponents to a single digit scoring quarter, each of those being the lowest of the season for the respective teams, including LSU (22-0, 10-0 SEC) when it scored just eight points in the first quarter in their first meeting earlier this year.

1,000 Points for Patty

Fifth-year senior Aaliyah Patty comes into the matchup against LSU needing 11 points to hit 1,000 total career points. She returns following an impressive performance against Florida where she tallied 11 rebounds, six points, four steals and an assist.

Senior Day

On top of it being BTHO Breast Cancer, the Aggies will also be honoring their seniors. Both Patty and McKinzie Green will be honored in a pregame ceremony ahead of Sunday’s game.

Aggie Basketball Fan Zone

Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, music, face painting, TVs and more for ALL fans. The Fan Zone opens one hour prior to tipoff.

12th Man Rewards

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a home-court advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online giveaway store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 200 points at the game. Pick up any redeemed giveaways during pregame in the Fan Zone at the North Entry of Reed Arena.

