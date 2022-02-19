A&M women's basketball set to host Alabama on Senior Day

The Maroon & White will honor Kayla Wells, Destiny Pitts and Qadashah Hoppie in a pregame ceremony to honor their accomplishments as Aggies.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team returns to Reed Arena on Sunday to host Alabama on Senior Night at 5 p.m.

Senior Night

The Maroon & White will honor Kayla Wells, Destiny Pitts and Qadashah Hoppie in a pregame ceremony to honor their accomplishments as Aggies. Wells is the program’s all-time leader in games played (149) and 3-point field goal percentage (39.4%). She is also fifth in the A&M record book in scoring (1,723). Pitts was the 2021 Southeastern Conference Sixth Woman of the Year on the Aggies’ 2021 SEC Championship team. Pitts has scored over 1,600 points and nailed 313 triples throughout her career. Hoppie has started every game in SEC play for A&M in her one year in Aggieland. She completes a trio that is one of only four programs in the country to have three players on the same roster with 1,500+ points in their careers.

Promotions

The first 1,500 fans that arrive early will be given a 12th Man Centennial Mini Statue at the North Entry. Additionally, all tickets to baseball’s Sunday matchup versus Fordham will grant you access to the women’s basketball game. With a walk-up purchase of one full price general admission ticket, you can bring up to four kids to the game for free.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (14-11, 4-9 SEC) dropped a road test at Ole Miss, 74-54, on Thursday. The Maroon & White was led by Wells who dropped a team-high 13 points. She has scored in double figures in 23 games this season. Jordan Nixon had four assists and a season-high three steals.

Team Leaders

Wells leads the Aggies, averaging 16.8 points per game while pacing the conference in 3-point field goal percentage at 50%. Jordan Nixon is second on the team, averaging 10.6 points per game while also dishing 4.2 assists a contest. Texas A&M is second in the country in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 38.9% of its shots from deep.

Series

Thursday's matchup is the 12th all-time meeting against Alabama (13-11, 4-9 SEC) with the Aggies leading the series, 10-1. The Maroon & White’s lone loss came on Feb. 27, 2020 at home, 76-63. The last time the two teams met, the Aggies came out on top in Tuscaloosa, 73-67, behind Wells and Nixon’s 32 combined points. The Crimson Tide is coming off an upset victory over No. 12 Tennessee on Thursday, 74-64. Megan Abrams and Brittany Davis posted 27 and 23 points, respectively, to lift Alabama over the Lady Vols.

