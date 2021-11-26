A&M women's basketball stays perfect with win over South Dakota

“We were ready to play, but South Dakota executed its offense very well. We didn’t answer the bell and were lucky to have only been down by eight at the half. We were settling for shots and made some mistakes on both sides of the ball. I am glad our kids responded to what we had to say at halftime. Sometimes you have to coach hard and teach hard. We have veteran leadership on this team, so they responded to it. They came out with a defensive presence and played possessed in the second half. We have to learn how to open up that way. We have to give credit to our opponent who has been to three-straight NCAA Tournaments. Coach (Greg) Brown made some great adjustments. We picked up the pressure. (Qadashah) Hoppie was everywhere on defense, and we did a great job of trying to win with defense first. (Kayla) Wells was very strong driving the ball, and (Jordan) Nixon played well after coming back in from picking up two early fouls.”