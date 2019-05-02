NEW YORK — UConn has dropped to fifth in The Associated Press women's basketball poll - its lowest ranking in nearly 12 years - after suffering its second loss of the season.

The Huskies (19-2) lost to then-No. 3 Louisville last week and fell to their worst ranking since Feb. 12, 2007. UConn moved into the top five a week earlier and has remained there every poll since - a span of 232 consecutive weeks. That is more than double the next-longest streak, which is held by Louisiana Tech. The Lady Techsters had a 96-week run in the top five from 1979-84.

Louisville moved up to second behind top-ranked Baylor. The Lady Bears received 25 of 28 first-place votes from a national media panel on Monday. The Cardinals received the other three.

Oregon and Notre Dame rounded out the top five.

Mississippi State, Oregon State, Marquette, North Carolina State and Maryland were next in the rankings. The Wolfpack lost their first game of the season, falling to North Carolina on Sunday.


The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Baylor (25)    19-1    697    1
2. Louisville (3)    21-1    668    3
3. Oregon    21-1    632    4
4. Notre Dame    21-2    608    5
5. UConn    19-2    596    2
6. Mississippi St.    21-1    578    6
7. Oregon St.    19-3    513    9
8. Marquette    19-3    483    10
9. NC State    21-1    470    7
10. Maryland    19-2    459    11
11. Stanford    18-3    447    8
12. South Carolina    16-5    352    16
13. Gonzaga    21-2    316    15
14. Texas    18-4    313    12
15. Syracuse    17-4    303    18
16. Iowa    17-5    279    13
17. Utah    18-3    209    14
18. Texas A&M    18-4    206    20
19. Kentucky    18-5    173    19
20. Rutgers    17-5    160    17
20. Arizona St.    15-6    160    21
22. Iowa St.    17-5    150    23
23. Michigan St.    16-5    130    22
24. Florida St.    19-3    111    24
25. Miami    19-5    20    -    
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 17, North Carolina 13, UCF 10, Missouri 7, West Virginia 5, New Mexico 4, Drake 3, California 2, Minnesota 2, Rice 2, BYU 1, Cent Michigan 1.