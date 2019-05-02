NEW YORK — UConn has dropped to fifth in The Associated Press women's basketball poll - its lowest ranking in nearly 12 years - after suffering its second loss of the season.

The Huskies (19-2) lost to then-No. 3 Louisville last week and fell to their worst ranking since Feb. 12, 2007. UConn moved into the top five a week earlier and has remained there every poll since - a span of 232 consecutive weeks. That is more than double the next-longest streak, which is held by Louisiana Tech. The Lady Techsters had a 96-week run in the top five from 1979-84.

Louisville moved up to second behind top-ranked Baylor. The Lady Bears received 25 of 28 first-place votes from a national media panel on Monday. The Cardinals received the other three.

Oregon and Notre Dame rounded out the top five.

Mississippi State, Oregon State, Marquette, North Carolina State and Maryland were next in the rankings. The Wolfpack lost their first game of the season, falling to North Carolina on Sunday.



The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RecordPtsPrv

1. Baylor (25) 19-1 697 1

2. Louisville (3) 21-1 668 3

3. Oregon 21-1 632 4

4. Notre Dame 21-2 608 5

5. UConn 19-2 596 2

6. Mississippi St. 21-1 578 6

7. Oregon St. 19-3 513 9

8. Marquette 19-3 483 10

9. NC State 21-1 470 7

10. Maryland 19-2 459 11

11. Stanford 18-3 447 8

12. South Carolina 16-5 352 16

13. Gonzaga 21-2 316 15

14. Texas 18-4 313 12

15. Syracuse 17-4 303 18

16. Iowa 17-5 279 13

17. Utah 18-3 209 14

18. Texas A&M 18-4 206 20

19. Kentucky 18-5 173 19

20. Rutgers 17-5 160 17

20. Arizona St. 15-6 160 21

22. Iowa St. 17-5 150 23

23. Michigan St. 16-5 130 22

24. Florida St. 19-3 111 24

25. Miami 19-5 20 -

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 17, North Carolina 13, UCF 10, Missouri 7, West Virginia 5, New Mexico 4, Drake 3, California 2, Minnesota 2, Rice 2, BYU 1, Cent Michigan 1.