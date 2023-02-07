x
A&M women's golf finishes in ninth place at the UCF Challenge

Hailee Cooper recorded the best finish for A&M, tying for 23rd with a 4-under, 212.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team went 10-under 854 and finished ninth at the UCF Challenge at the par-72, 6,379-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club on Tuesday.

“The course was playing favorably, but we couldn’t take advantage of that this week,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “I would much rather this happen now than in April or May, but this is still disappointing. This experience will make us better and our challenge is to get home and prepare for the next one.”

The Aggies shot a 5-under, 283, in the final round of the tournament. No. 2 Wake Forest ended up with the UCF Challenge team title, carding a 42-under, 822.

Hailee Cooper recorded the best finish for A&M, tying for 23rd with a 4-under, 212. Cooper shot a 1-under, 71, in the final round and birdied three of the final five holes.

Jennie Park and Adela Cernousek both carded a 3-under, 69, on the final day. Park posted a 3-under, 213, for the tournament and tied for 26th, rising 14 spots on the player standings from round two to round three. Cernousek carded a 2-under, 214, through three rounds and finished the tournament tied for 31st.

Zoe Slaughter and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio rounded out the lineup tied for 37th and 60th, respectively.

Up Next

The Aggies will return to the course Feb. 27-28 for the ICON Invitational.

TEXAS A&M INDIVIDUAL SCORES                           R1          R2                         R3                         Overall

   T23    Hailee Cooper                                              70 (-2)        71 (-1)                  71 (-1)                  212 (-4)

   T26    Jennie Park                                                     72 (E)        72 (E)                    69 (-3)                  213 (-3)

   T31    Adela Cernousek                                         71 (-1)        74 (+2)                 69 (-3)                  213 (-3)

   T37    Zoe Slaughter                                               68 (-4)        74 (+2)                 74 (+2)                 216 (E)

   T60    Blanca Fernández García-Poggio              72 (E)        73 (+1)                 74 (+2)                 219 (+3)

TEAM SCORES (TOP 10)

       1    Wake Forest                                            822 (-42)

       2    Mississippi State                                     826 (-38)

       3    Northwestern                                          827 (-37)

       4    UCF                                                            837 (-27)

       5    Kentucky                                                   844 (-20)

       6    College of Charleston                            845 (-19)

       7    North Texas                                             851 (-13)

       8    Kansas                                                       852 (-12)

       9    Texas A&M                                             854 (-10)

     10    Kent State                                                   855 (-9)

