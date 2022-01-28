A&M women's golf sending four players to compete in Lady Bulldog Invitational

“This tournament will be great experience for the four that we are sending,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “This is a course we will play at later in the season, so it will give us a great look at what we can expect down the line. It is one thing to practice, but to actually compete is a great chance to get better. This will be a solid opportunity to get better and refine some things as we get ready for our schedule to really get started.”