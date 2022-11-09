A&M women's golf signs two prospects

Chadwell’s second recruiting class features two of the best recruits in the 2023 class.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s golf and head coach Gerrod Chadwell signed two prospects during the early signing period, including the 25th-ranked amateur golfer in the world.

Chadwell’s second recruiting class features two of the best recruits in the 2023 class, including an elite international talent in Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio and the 18th-ranked American prospect, Sky Sudberry.

Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio | Madrid, Spain

Fernández García-Poggio is the 25th-ranked amateur in the world, according to the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Since the beginning of 2021, the Madrid, Spain, native has recorded five victories, 19 top-10 finishes and has only finished outside of the top 25 in one event. Most recently, she won the individual World Junior Girls Championship (Oct. 12-15) in Markham, Ontario, and led Spain to the team victory. Fernández García-Poggio shot 6-under 282 at the event. The Aggie is the younger sister of current A&M golfer and All-American Blanca Fernández García-Poggio.

“I have never coached sisters, so I am excited to get that opportunity next year,” Chadwell said. “Cata comes in as possibly the highest ranked golfer the program has ever had. She is solid in every facet of her game, there really isn’t a weakness. What struck me the most about her is how competitive she is. She knows how to harness and use that competitiveness to the best of her ability. Cata is so experienced, having played on multiple different continents and has had success everywhere she goes. I am looking forward to being a part of the next chapter in her playing career.”

Sky Sudberry | The Woodlands, Texas

Sudberry hails from The Woodlands, Texas, where she asserted herself as the No. 3 recruit in the state of Texas and the No. 18 golfer in America in the 2023 class, based off the American Junior Golf Association rankings. To open the year, Sudberry tied for seventh at the Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational (Jan. 15) where she shot 3-under 213. During 2022, she has turned in eight top-20 performances, including three top-10 outings.