COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team secured a share of third at the Silverado Showdown on Wednesday to conclude the regular season, while Hailee Cooper tied for fourth to lead the team.

“Hailee [Cooper] once again had a great week. This validates the work she has been putting in and what she did in Georgia,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Team wise, we are a little disappointed. We made too many bogeys and missed on some very controllable things. Overall, we had a great regular season and finished outside of the top five only once. We have a lot of motivation heading into the SEC Championship next week.”

Cooper (69-73-72—214) shot even par in the final round and finished the tournament 2-under. The senior ranked in the top five in back-to-back tourneys to conclude the spring. The Montgomery, Texas, native produced the sixth top-five finish of her career, dating back to her career at Texas.

The Aggies (294-292-294—880) tied for third at 16-over and defeated eight teams ranked in the Golfstat.com team rankings. The Maroon & White finished in the top six in each tournament in the regular season for the third time in program history and the first since the 2014-15 campaign when the Aggies won the SEC Championship.

Adela Cernousek (75-74-72—221) tied for 20th after shooting even-par in the final round. The freshman standout has produced five top-20 performances this year. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (72-75—147) finished with a share of 23rd, securing a team-best eight top-25 finishes.

Rounding out the lineup were Zoe Slaughter (78-73-75—226) and Jennie Park (82-72-76—230) who tied for 39th and 57th, respectively.

No. 5 San Jose State (+6) and No. 2 Oregon (+8) edged out the Aggies. Arizona State’s Alessandra Fanali (-7) took home the individual title.

Next Up

Texas A&M begins the SEC Championship on April 13 in Hoover, Alabama.

Place

Team/Player

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Overall

T3

Texas A&M

294 (+6)

292 (+4)

294 (+6)

880 (+16)

T4

Hailee Cooper

69 (-3)

73 (+1)

72 (E)

214 (-2)

T20

Adela Cernousek

75 (+3)

74 (+2)

72 (E)

221 (+5)

T23

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio

72 (E)

75 (+3)

75 (+3)

222 (+3)

T39

Zoe Slaughter

78 (+6)

73 (+1)

75 (+3)

226 (+7)

T57

Jennie Park

82 (+10)

72 (E)

76 (+4)