A&M women's hoops looks to snap four-game skid at Auburn

The Aggies (6-16, 1-11 SEC) fought through seven games this season of only having seven players available due to injury. Over the past five games, A&M has seen roster numbers increase and so has the bench production. In the Maroon & White’s first seven SEC games, the Aggie bench was only producing 8.0 points per game. Now, the second unit is averaging 34.0 points per contest, which is 50.6% of the team’s offensive production over the last five games. The bench is led by freshman standout Janiah Barker, who is averaging a team-high 12.8 points per game off the pine since returning from a wrist injury.