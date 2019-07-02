COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s tennis match against SMU originally scheduled for Friday has been postponed until a later date due to inclement weather in the forecast.

The Aggie’s eight-match home stand concludes with a Sunday double dip against USC and Sam Houston State.

