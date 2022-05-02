A&M women's tennis team earns #7 overall seed for NCAA Tournament

Texas A&M will host the opening two rounds of tournament action at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M earned the No. 7 seed in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships and will host the opening two rounds of tournament action at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday and Saturday, May 6-7.

The Aggies welcome the Baylor Bears, Washington Huskies and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders into the fray and will challenge A&M-Corpus Christi in the opening round. First serve between the Aggies Islanders is slated for 1 p.m. (CT) Friday afternoon. Baylor and Washington start Friday’s action off in the morning session, with first serve scheduled for 10 a.m. (CT). The winner of each first round test will square off in the second round matchup on Saturday, with first serve time set for 1 p.m. (CT).

The Southeastern Conference Champion Aggies (30-1) are making their 27th overall and 22nd consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, the longest run of consecutive appearances among teams from the state of Texas. Head coach Mark Weaver earns his sixth tournament selection in as many opportunities, with the only vacancy coming in 2020 after the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. Weaver has won at least one match in every NCAA Tournament in which he has coached and has advanced to the Round of 16 on three prior occasions, tied for the most Sweet 16 runs by a coach in program history. The Aggie skipper was named SEC Coach of the Year following the team’s historic run through league play.

Prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament, the Aggies have already amassed the most wins in a single season in program history with 30. The 2022 edition of the Maroon & White became the program’s first double conference champion, winning both the SEC Regular Season and Tournament titles. A&M is led on the courts by a trio of All-SEC First Team performers in Carson Branstine, Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith in addition to SEC All-Freshman and All-SEC Second Team selection Mary Stoiana.

The Aggie women’s tennis squad gets set to host the opening rounds of the NCAA Women’s Tennis Tournament for the sixth time since the Mitchell Tennis Center opened prior to the 1999 dual match season. A&M will host the opening rounds for the first time in the Mark Weaver era. If the Aggies advance past the second round, the program will host its first NCAA Round of 16 match in the history of the women’s tennis team.

Texas A&M stands as the highest-seeded team from the SEC, and joins Auburn (No. 13), Georgia (No. 14) and Florida (No. 16) as national seeds. Five additional teams from the league enter the NCAA Tournament field, with Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt each receiving bids. North Carolina earned the top seed in the bracket, while defending national champion Texas garnered the No. 4 seed.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On hosting the NCAA Tournament…

“We are very pleased to be hosting the NCAA Tournament. We played Texas A&M-Corpus Christi earlier during the regular season. They are a very well-coached group led by Steve Moore and we are very excited to get started with the opening rounds in front of the 12th Man.”

On earning the No. 7 seed…

“The seeding is a bit tricky there. I’ve been telling everyone that we are number one in the human poll and number seven in the computer poll. It looks like the seeding was determined primarily with the ITA Computer Rankings. Overall, I’m very pleased with the draw. Whether you are the top seed or the seven seed, it all comes down to how you’re playing. The draw can sometimes be favorable, and I am very pleased with the draw we have in front of us.”

On the importance of playing at home…

“Having the home court advantage is absolutely great for us. We have played well at home and on the road this season but playing at home on our familiar courts and climate, as well as sleeping in our own beds will definitely be beneficial. We had three straight weekends on the road, so being able to play at home and prepare properly will be extremely helpful to our team this week.”

On the team’s motivation…

“We are definitely hungry for more. Our goal all semester since we got our entire roster together in January was to ultimately win the national title. We have achieved a lot of our goals already. We won the SEC Regular Season Championship. We won the SEC Tournament. We have accomplished so many of our goals this year, including going undefeated at home. The NCAA Title has always been the main goal and our highest priority all season. We just have to take it one match at a time and play to the best of our ability.”

NCAA FIRST AND SECOND ROUNDS

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

Friday, May 6

Baylor (15-8) vs. Washington (14-11) – 10 a.m. (CT)

No. 7 Texas A&M (30-1) vs. A&M-Corpus Christi (22-3) – 1 p.m. (CT)

Saturday, May 7

Texas A&M/A&M-Corpus Christi winner vs. Baylor/Washington winner – 1 p.m. (CT)

TEXAS A&M AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

TEAM APPEARANCES……… 27 (1986, ’89, ’96-’98, 2000-’22)

ALL-TIME TEAM RECORD… 29-26

BEST FINISH……………………. NCAA Championship Match (2013)

HIGHEST SEED………………… No. 3 (2013)

NCAA TOURNAMENT NOTES

• Texas A&M is appearing in its 27th overall and 22nd consecutive NCAA Tournament.

• A&M achieved its best finish in program history in 2013, reaching the NCAA Championship match. Aggie skipper Mark Weaver was an assistant coach on the 2013 squad.

• In their last NCAA Tournament appearance, the Maroon & White cruised past Drake and stunned host-Northwestern in 2021 to reach the program’s seventh Round of 16.

• A&M earned the automatic bid from the SEC and is one of nine league teams in the NCAA Tournament. Other SEC teams, with seeds in parentheses, are Auburn (13), Georgia (14), Florida (16), Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

• Texas is the defending national champion.

• North Carolina is this year’s No. 1 seed.

• Texas A&M is 16-1 against the 2022 tournament field, with wins coming against A&M-Corpus Christi, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Old Dominion, Princeton, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas Tech and USC with two wins apiece against Florida, Georgia and Vanderbilt.