A&M women's track & field adds 10 NCAA Championship qualifiers

Texas A&M’s qualified entries totals 13, which includes 11 individual events and the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s track & field team qualified 10 entries to the NCAA Championships on June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon, Saturday night to conclude the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds at John McDonnell Field.

Following Thursday’s three qualifications, Texas A&M’s qualified entries totals 13, which includes 11 individual events and the 4x100m and 4x400m relays. The men’s team qualified eight, including the 4x400m relay, between two days of competition on Wednesday and Friday.

Lamara Distin earned the first qualifying spot on the day in the high jump with a clearance of 5-11.25/1.81m. The sophomore is making her second career NCAA Outdoor Championships appearance after finishing runner-up last season.

A&M advanced the 4x400m after winning the third heat with a time of 3:26.49, the eighth fastest in program history and set a facility record. Juniors Tierra Robinson-Jones and Jania Martin combined to run the first two laps in 1:43.63, while senior Jaevin Reed ran a third leg split at 52.45 and sophomore Charokee Young anchored at 50.42.

The 4x100m relay of Martin, senior Kaylah Robinson, junior Rachel Hall and sophomore Laila Owens placed third in heat two at 44.18 to automatically advance. The quartet finished as the eighth fastest qualifying time after all three heats.

Just an hour later, Robinson clocked the fastest overall qualifying time in the 100m hurdles at 12.57 (3.5w). The wind-aided time equaled the fastest under all conditions in the history of the West Regional. Senior Deshae Wise placed fifth in her heat advancing by time as the eighth fastest qualifier at 12.90 (3.5w).

Wise followed qualifying in her second event on the day by winning heat one of the 400m hurdles at 56.65, while Owens qualified in her second event on the day in the 200m at 22.66 (2.2w).

Prior to the 400m hurdles, the Maroon & White advanced Young (400m, 50.80), Robinson-Jones (400m, 51.59) and senior Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete (800m, 2:02.98) in their respective events. Wilson-Perteete registered an Aggie personal best and became the fourth fastest performer.