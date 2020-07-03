COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A stellar pitching performance by Asa Lacy and great offensive night by Will Frizzell propelled the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies past the New Mexico State Aggies, 8-3, Friday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

On the mound, Lacy (3-0) had another dominant outing, putting up goose eggs in 7.0 hit-less innings. He fanned 13 batters while walking two. The brawny southpaw has a string of 17.2 scoreless innings after Friday night’s action.

Lacy was spelled on the mound after completion of the seventh and Will Johnston was called on from the bullpen. Johnston gave up New Mexico State’s first hit of the game to Kevin Jimenez, who was leading off the frame.

The Aggies backed up the yeomen’s effort on the mound with a two-run third, three-run fourth and a two-run seventh. New Mexico State plated three runs in the eighth. Texas A&M retaliated with an insurance run in the home half of the eighth.

Alex Magers closed out the eighth, entering with no outs and two runners on base, after Johnston relinquished three runs. Magers stranded both runners and struck out one in his inning of work. Mason Ornelas finished the game for Texas A&M, tossing 1.0 inning, yielding one hit while striking out three.

The A&M pitching staff tallied 17 strikeouts on the day, marking their 10th double-digit strikeout performance of the season. They shut down New Mexico State’s bats with runners in scoring position (2-for-9) and with two outs (0-for-8).

Frizzell, Zach DeLoach and Logan Sartori paced the offense. Frizzell went 2-for-3 with two runs, one double, one home run, three RBI and one walk. DeLoach was 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI, while Sartori added two runs, one double and one RBI. Bryce Blaum recorded his first home run of the season, on a solo bomb in the home half of the eighth.

Texas A&M improves to 12-3, while New Mexico State drops to 12-2.

TOP PLAYERS

Asa Lacy – 7.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 13 K

Will Frizzell – 2-for-3, 2 runs, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB

Zach DeLoach – 2-for-3, 1 run, 1 BB



SCORING SUMMARY

B3 | Ty Coleman led off, sneaking a double past a diving third baseman, but was thrown out at third on a failed sacrifice bunt by Logan Sartori. Sartori stole second and came in to score on a roped double off the rightfield wall by Will Frizzell. With two outs, Hunter Coleman plated Frizzell on a lined double in to the right-center gap. A&M 2, NMSU 0.

B4 | Ray Alejo got things started with a one-out infield single to third base. Alejo stole second and third, and came in to score on a wild pitch strikeout of Mason Corbett. Corbett trotted to second on a wild pitch and came in to score on a two-out double down the rightfield line by Sartori. Zach DeLoach plated Sartori on a single to shortstop. A&M 5, NMSU 0.

B7 | DeLoach roped a single in the left-center gap and was plated on a two-run bomb to rightfield by Frizzell. A&M 7, NMSU 0.

T8 | Kevin Jimenez led off with a single up the middle and advanced to third on a lined single to right-center by Daniel Head. Austin Duffy plated one on a double down the rightfield line. Tommy Tabak scored one and reached first on fielding error by the second baseman. With runners on the corners, Zerek Saenz singled to the shortstop and scored one. A&M 7, NMSU 3.

B8 | Bryce Blaum recorded his first home run of the season, launching a 3-1 pitch over the leftfield wall. A&M 8, NMSU 3.

UP NEXT

The action between Texas A&M and New Mexico State continues Saturday with first pitch at 6:32 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On Lacy’s performance tonight…

“That is the best I have ever seen Asa Lacy pitch since he has been with Texas A&M. Dominating from the first inning on, I think if we had kept running him on, he would have been dominate until we had to turn the lights off. It was so impressive what he did, fast ball both sides of the plate, and slider and change. Again, the best I have ever seen him pitch.”

On Mager’s performance and what’s he been for the team so far…

“He has been incredibly valuable for us. Think about a guy from a 1A high school that graduated with 16-17 people, to come in and be put in the spots that we put him through the first few weeks. He has got a lot of confidence, and a very calming effect for us. All he does is throw it over the plate and make it go get them. They had grabbed all the momentum for him to slow them down with those rights coming up and only get one run. That was big.”

Junior designated hitter Will Frizzell

On the offense putting up runs early…

“I think we had a lot to prove to ourselves, coming off a slow weekend. We all know how good we are whenever it comes to the offense flowing as a whole. It’s not one person ever, we just keep playing fast, and if we can keep doing that, they we’ll be successful.”

Junior pitcher Asa Lacy

On his account of tonight’s performance…

“We executed a plan. When they did make contact, we made a few good plays in the infield. I think overall, the fastball command tonight was the key. The offense got out to a slow start, but I thought they really picked it up in about the third or fourth inning and allowed me to settle in.”

Freshman pitcher Alex Magers

On the pressure situation with two runners on and Nick Gonzales at-bat…

“Coach Childress brought me in, and I knew that I was just going to trust my stuff. Beat the ball into the bottom of the zone. If they are going to beat me, it’s going to be groundballs into the outfield. It’s not going to be fly balls. It’s not going to be homers. They would’ve had to beat me in the dirt, so I knew by just trusting my stuff that I was going to have success against them.”