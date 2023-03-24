A&M's Buzz Williams selected to coach NABC All-Star game at Final Four

After being named the Co-Coach of the Year in the SEC, Williams will lead a group of senior standouts from the Division I level.

HOUSTON — It turns out - Texas A&M will have a presence at the Final Four after all.

On Friday, the National Association of Basketball Coaches selected Texas A&M's Buzz Williams as one of the two head coaches for the Reese's Division I College All-Star Game. Recently-hired Iona head coach Tobin Anderson, who led the 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson into the second round of the NCAA Tournament last week, will serve as the other head coach.

Two of our sport's top leaders!@aggiembk coach Buzz Williams and @IonaGaelsMBB coach Tobin Anderson will serve as coaches in next week's NABC – Reese's Division I All-Star Game!

The rosters for the exhibition match - which is part of the buildup to the Final Four next weekend - are made up of seniors at the Division I level who have exhausted their college eligibility.

In addition to being named the SEC Coach of the Year by the Associated Press, Buzz Williams was named the NABC's District 20 Coach of the Year for his job at Texas A&M this past season. After a slow start, the Aggies finished 25-10 overall with a 15-3 SEC record. The team's 15 conference wins tied a program record at Texas A&M.

🗓 Friday, March 31 at 3:30 p.m.

📍 NRG Stadium

📺 CBS Sports Network



Friday, March 31 at 3:30 p.m.
NRG Stadium
CBS Sports Network

The NABC All-Star Game will be played at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31st. Admission is free for fans hoping to attend.