A&M's Dettmer named Co-SEC Pitcher of the Week

In his last three weeks, the San Antonio native is a combined 3-0 with a 0.90 ERA.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M sophomore Nathan Dettmer earned SEC Pitcher of the Week recognition for the second time in three weeks, the league announced Monday. The right-hander shared the honor with South Carolina’s Noah Hall.

Dettmer shut down another prolific offense as he earned his third consecutive win against a top 25 team. After yielding a run in the first inning, Dettmer cruised through the next six frames unscathed as the Aggies topped No. 22 Vanderbilt, 5-1. He retired the last seven batters he faced and 12 of the last 13.

In his last three weeks, the San Antonio native is a combined 3-0 with a 0.90 ERA, .141 opponent batting average, 0.70 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 20 innings in wins at No. 10 Georgia and No. 22 Vanderbilt and home against No. 3 Arkansas.

This season, Dettmer is 5-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60.1 innings. The San Antonio-native's 4.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio ranks 10th in the SEC. He also ranks seventh in the SEC in fewest walks allowed per nine innings (1.94) and 10th in ERA.