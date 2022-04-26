A&M's Katie Dack named SEC freshman of the week

The Parker, Colorado, native led the Aggies at the dish last weekend against No. 2 Alabama, batting an impressive .600 while slugging at a 1.400 clip.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the second time this season, Texas A&M softball’s Katie Dack has been tabbed the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

The Parker, Colorado, native led the Aggies at the dish last weekend against No. 2 Alabama, batting an impressive .600 while slugging at a 1.400 clip. Dack’s seventh home run of the season came off All-American Montana Fouts on Sunday, who had given up just eight all year.

Her seven dingers lead the Aggie freshmen and is tied for the third most on the team. Sunday’s 2-for-2 outing marked her fourth multi-hit performance of the season, while her RBI double in Saturday’s contest gave A&M the 8-0 cushion over the Crimson Tide through four innings.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to action on Wednesday when it hosts Lamar at 6 p.m. Tickets for tomorrow’s game against the Cardinals are available for purchase at 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets.