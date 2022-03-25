A&M's Kurtis Mathews makes it back to back NCAA Championships

Mathews continued his historic week at NCAA Championships, adding a second national title in just his second career finals appearance at the meet.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's Kurtis Mathews made it back-to-back NCAA Championships, winning the 3-meter title to sweep the springboards Friday night at McAuley Aquatic Center on Georgia Tech's campus.

Mathews continued his historic week at NCAA Championships, adding a second national title in just his second career finals appearance at the meet. After becoming the first men's diver in program history to win an NCAA Championship, Mathews claimed the 3-meter title 24 hours later on the final dive of his collegiate career. He posted a score of 91.20 on his sixth and final dive to close out a round of very well-executed and high-scoring dives and finish atop the field, securing a second championship victory. The Sydney, Australia native is the first diver to claim both springboard titles since Purdue's Steele Johnson did so at the 2018 NCAA Championships.

"Kurtis has been prime-time these last two days," said head coach Jay Holmes. "As the last diver in the rotation tonight, he got to see everyone go ahead of him. The other divers put up some great scores in that last round. The atmosphere was really pressure-packed, you could see people adding up the other scores, knowing Kurtis would have to score at least 88 points to win. Him getting 91 on his last dive was clutch. What an awesome way for him to end his collegiate career. We are all so proud of him and the work Coach Lerew does with him."

Mathews closes out his career in Aggieland as a two-time NCAA Champion and six-time All-American, medaling seven times at SEC Championships, including four SEC titles. The 2020 SEC Diver of the Year holds both springboard school records after taking down his own mark from 2020 on the 1-meter with a score of 438.20 to win his first NCAA title and setting the 3-meter record with a score of 483.55 at the Air Force Diving Invite this season.

Victor Povzner also put points of the board for the Aggies on day three, earning Honorable Mention All-America honors with a top-16 finish on the 3-meter. Povzner placed 11th in prelims with a score of 378.85 to advance to the consolation final. He finished the day in 15th overall with a score of 362.30.

Closing out the finals session was the 400 medley relay team of Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Jace Brown and Kaloyan Bratanov, just missing the podium in 19th with a season-best time of 3:05.70, which stands as the fourth-fastest time in program history. Puente's time of 51.79 in the 100 breast, Brown's time of 45.67 in the 100 fly and Bratanov's time of 41.77 in the 100 free marked career-best splits for the swimmers.

In prelims, Anze Fers Erzen started the day off just missing the top-16 in the 400 IM, going a personal-best 3:41.68 to place 18th. Puente and Vincent Ribeiro also clocked best-times in the 100 breast as Puente went 52.02 to finish 21st and Ribeiro placed 38th with a time of 53.34.