COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s tennis wrapped up play at the NCAA Individual Championships at the USTA National Campus as Hady Habib and the doubles team of Carlos Aguilar and Barnaby Smith suffered defeats Wednesday evening.

No. 58 Habib fell in straight sets to No. 4 Alex Rybakov of TCU, 6-4, 7-5, in the Round of 16. No. 50 Joel Gamerov and August Holmgren of San Diego bested A&M’s Aguilar and Smith, 7-6, 3-6, 14-12, in the second round of the doubles bracket.

2019 NCAA Singles and Doubles National Championships

Singles

Round of 64

No. 58 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. No. 16 Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (UCSB) 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(5)

No. 31 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) def. No. 7 Christian Sigsgaard (TEXAS) 6-2, 6-3

Round of 32

No. 58 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. No. 46 Alex Brown (ILL) 6-7, 7-6, 6-2

No. 22 Jack Lin (Columbia) def. No. 31 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) 7-6, 6-2

Round of 16

No. 4 Alex Rybakov (TCU) def. No. 58 Hady Habib (TAMU) 6-4, 7-5

Doubles

Round of 32

No. 8 Carlos Aguilar / Barnaby Smith (TAMU) def. No. 10 Brandon Holt / Riley Smith (USC) 3-6. 6-2, 10-8

Round of 16

No. 50 Joel Gamerov / August Holmgren (USD) def. No. 8 Carlos Aguilar / Barnaby Smith (TAMU) 7-6, 3-6, 14-12