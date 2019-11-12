COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The matchup between No. 25 ranked Oklahoma State University and Texas A&M University will kick off Friday, Dec. 27 at 5:45 p.m. at NRG Stadium and broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Calling the action in the booth for ESPN television will be Kevin Brown and Andre Ware with Alyssa Lang on the sideline. The ESPN Radio crew will consist of Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Taylor Davis.

This will be the first time Oklahoma State and Texas A&M have met in a bowl game since the 1981 Independence Bowl, where the Aggies defeated the Cowboys 33-16. The two programs have played each other 27 times and Texas A&M currently leads the series with a 17-10 record. Oklahoma State and Texas A&M first met in 1913 when Oklahoma State won 3-0. Their last meeting occurred in 2011 when the Cowboys came out on top, 30-29.