Former A&M Linebacker Anthony Hines Declares for NFL Draft

The Aggie linebacker opted out of the 2020 season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former Texas A&M linebacker Anthony Hines is taking his talents to the next level.

Hines, who opted out of the 2020 season, announced on Twitter Monday that he will forgo his remaining college eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft.

Hines was one of three Aggies to opt out of the 2020 season, along with Jhamon Ausbon and Elijah Blades. The other two have already declared for the upcoming draft.