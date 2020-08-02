COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M junior pitcher Asa Lacy was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Preseason All-America First Team, announced on Thursday.

Lacy became a unanimous preseason All-America First Team honoree, completing the sweep of the five major outlets, including D1Baseball.com, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game/Rawlings and Baseball America.



The burly southpaw earned NCBWA All-America Third Team recognition last year, as well as reaping Perfect Game/Rawlings College All-America Honorable Mention.



The Kerrville, Texas, native logged an 8-4 record with 2.13 ERA in 2019, leading the nation in fewest hits allowed per nine innings (4.97). He also ranked eighth in strikeouts per nine innings (13.2) and ninth in strikeouts (130). Lacy was chosen to play for the USA Baseball 2019 Collegiate National Team and was named a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist for his performance as a sophomore. In SEC play, Lacy posted a 3-4 record with 2.94 ERA and 78 strikeouts, which ranked third in the SEC.



Lacy helped the Aggie pitching staff set a new single-season school record for strikeouts in a season with 673 in 2019. He also helped the staff lead the SEC with the lowest earned run average (3.30 ERA), earned runs allowed (97), batter struck out looking (90) and batters struck out (324), in conference games only.

The Maroon & White open the 2020 campaign on February 14 when they host the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks to start a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.