Asa Lacy Projected to be Highest Aggie Ever Taken in MLB Draft

ESPN's latest mock draft has the Aggie southpaw going number three overall to Miami

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's been 27 years since an Aggie was taken in the top five of the Major League Baseball Draft (Jeff Granger in 1993), but that's about to change next month.

In ESPN.com's latest MLB Mock Draft, Texas A&M lefty pitcher Asa Lacy is projected to go number three overall to Miami. If it happens, that'd be the highest an Aggie has ever been selected. ESPN also states Lacy is in contention for the first overall pick because he fits Detroit's pitching needs exactly, but the Tigers are most likely in the market for a hitter.

"Been a long time goal of mine," Lacy says. "I just want to be there for all the kids with the same aspirations. I want to be a good role model. It's been surreal, it hasn't hit me yet, I'm sure as we get closer to the actual day it'll set in."