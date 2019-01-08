UNDATED (AP) _ Major League Baseball’s trade deadline has passed and a number of big names are on the move:

- The Houston Astros have acquired ace Zack Greinke, adding another All-Star to a formidable rotation that already included Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole. The AL West leaders got Greinke in a startling trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for four minor leaguers. Greinke pitched five innings earlier in the day at Yankee Stadium, giving up two runs to New York. He is 10-4 with a 2.90 ERA this season.

_ The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired right-hander Mike Leake from the Seattle Mariners for a minor leaguer.

_ The playoff-contending Oakland Athletics have acquired starter Tanner Roark from the Cincinnati Reds, filling out a rotation that also could have left-hander Sean Manaea back soon. Oakland dealt outfield prospect Jameson Hannah to Cincinnati. The A's began the day a half-game out of the second AL wild-card spot. Roark is 6-7 in 21 starts with a 4.24 ERA and can become a free agent after the season.

_ Milwaukee has acquired left-hander Drew Pomeranz and righty Ray Black from the San Francisco Giants for infield prospect Mauricio Dubon. San Francisco also obtained second baseman Scooter Gennett from the Reds for a player to be named.

_ The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired rookie right-hander Zac Gallen from the Miami Marlins for minor league shortstop Jazz Chisholm. Gallen is 1-3 with a 2.72 ERA in seven starts since making his major league debut June 20. Chisholm, 21, was rated the Diamondbacks' No. 1 prospect by MLB.com.

_ The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired outfielder Corey Dickerson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for a player to be named later and $250,000 in international signing money. Dickerson is hitting .317 with 18 doubles, four homers and 25 RBIs with a .931 OPS in 43 games this season.

_ Martin Maldonado is on the move for the second time this month. The Houston Astros acquired the veteran catcher from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Tony Kemp. The 32-year-old Maldonado has started 74 games behind the plate this year. The 27-year-old Kemp was designated for assignment Friday. He hit .227 in 66 games for the Astros this year.

_ The Cleveland Indians bulked up for the playoff race by trading temperamental starter Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati in a three-team deal they hope helps them catch the Minnesota Twins. Cleveland, which trails the AL Central by three games, sent Bauer to the Reds for slugger Yasiel Puig and left-hander Scott Moss. The Indians also acquired outfielder Franmil Reyes, lefty Logan Allen and infield prospect Victor Nova from San Diego. The Padres acquired outfielder Taylor Trammel from the Reds.

_ The Texas Rangers have acquired right-hander Nate Jones from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league pitchers Joe Jarneski and Ray Castro. The 33-year-old reliever is on the injured list after surgery to repair a flexor mass tear in his right forearm and not expected to pitch again this season.

_ The Washington Nationals tried to upgrade their bullpen, acquiring relievers Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland from Seattle and Daniel Hudson in a trade with Toronto. The Mariners received a trio of minor league pitchers from the Nationals _ left-handers Taylor Guilbeau and Aaron Fletcher and right-hander Elvis Alvarado. Washington sent minor league right-hander Kyle Johnston to Toronto for Hudson, who can become a free agent at the end of the season.

_ The Atlanta Braves have purchased catcher John Ryan Murphy from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Murphy hit .177 with four homers in 25 games with Arizona before being sent outright to the minors and off the 40-man roster in June. Atlanta has Brian McCann and Tyler Flowers splitting catching duties.

_ The San Francisco Giants have traded former closer Mark Melancon to the Atlanta Braves for right-handed reliever Daniel Winkler and a minor league pitcher.

_ The Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their outfield by acquiring veteran Corey Dickerson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash and a player to be named. Dickerson, who could become a free agent at the end of the season, hit .317 with four home runs and 25 RBIs for the Pirates.

_ The Los Angeles Dodgers added infielder Jedd Gyorko, acquiring him from the St. Louis Cardinals for left-hander Tony Cingrani and minor league righty Jeffry Abreu. T