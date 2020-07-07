Astros cancel Monday's workout due to slow Coronavirus test results

WASHINGTON (AP) - Baseball's two World Series finalists have each canceled workouts because of coronavirus testing delays. The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros called off training camp practices Monday after not receiving test results from Friday. General manager Mike Rizzo of the champion Nationals said it's not safe to continue with camp without accurate and timely testing. Rizzo called on Major League Baseball to work quickly to resolve issues with its lab to keep the season from being at risk. Astros GM James Click speculated the July 4th holiday weekend contributed to the delay. MLB said it addressed delays caused by the holiday weekend and doesn’t expect them to continue.