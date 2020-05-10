Astros Take Game 1 of ALDS over Oakland 10-5, improve to 3-0 in the postseason

UNDATED (AP) - The Houston Astros are 3-0 this postseason after taking Game 1 of their Division Series against Oakland. Carlos Correa homered twice and had four RBIs in the Astros’ 10-5 rout of the Athletics. The A’s led 5-3 in the sixth until George Springer laced an RBI double and scored on Jose Altuve’s (al-TOO’-vayz) two-run single.