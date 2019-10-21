HOUSTON — Want a chance to go watch the Astros play in the World Series and help save some pups?

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is giving away two lower level tickets to Games 1 and 2 on Tuesday, Oct. 21 and Wednesday, Oct. 22 when the Astros hosts the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park.

How to enter

The more you donate, the more opportunities you have to win the game tickets.

McCullers says all proceeds will go towards the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation which aims to invest time and resources into the promotion of pet adoptions, raising awareness for shelters and programs, and continuing the journey to a no-kill world.

