Athlon Lists 10 Aggies on 2020 All-SEC Preseason Teams

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With only 93 days until the kickoff of the 2020 Texas A&M Football season the Athlon All-SEC Preseason Teams were released on Thursday with 10 Aggies among those honored by the annual publication.

Junior defensive lineman Bobby Brown was named to the first-team defense while the sophomore trio of Isaiah Spiller, Jalen Wydermyer and Demani Richardson earned a spot on the second-team. Seniors Jhamon Ausbon and Buddy Johnson along with sophomores Kenyon Green and DeMarvin Leal were named to the third team. The league's returning leader in career passing touchdowns, attempts, completions and yards, Kellen Mond, was placed on the fourth-team offense.