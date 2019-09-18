COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 8 Auburn Tigers Bring a 3-0 Record to Kyle Field

Auburn opened the season with a 27-21 victory over then No. 11 Oregon. Auburn defeated Tulane (24-6) in week two before a lopsided 55-16 victory over Kent State last Saturday.

Head Coaching Matchup

Jimbo Fisher is 11-5 in his time in Aggieland with an overall record of 94-28 in his head coaching career.

Gus Malzahn is in his seventh year as Auburn's head coach, posting a 56-27 record during that time.

About the Auburn Offense

Through three games, Auburn averages 281.7 rushing yards per game to go with 183.3 passing yards per game for a total of 465 yards of offense per game. Auburn racked up 633 yards of offense, including 467 on the ground, in last week's 55-16 win over Kent State. The Tigers had three players go over 100 rushing yards in the game for the first time since 1983.

JaTarvious Whitlow carries the bulk of the load on the ground with 64 rushes for 341 yards and three touchdowns. His 113.7 yards per game easily tops the team. Joey Gatewood, Kam Martin and Shaun Shivers also have double-digit carries on the season. Gatewood is tied with Whitlow for the team lead with three rushing scores.

Auburn has turned to freshman quarterback Bo Nix to run the offense in 2019. Nix is 44-for-82 through the air for 545 yards with four touchdowns and a pair of interceptions through the first three games of the season.

Wideout Eli Stove is Nix's favorite target. Stove is the only Auburn player with double-digit catches with 16. Stove also leads the team with two touchdown receptions, while Will Hastings and Seth Williams also have touchdown grabs for Auburn.

About The Auburn Defense

Auburn has limited opponents to right at 100 rushing yards per game through the first three weeks. Overall, the Tigers allow just 292 total yards of offense per game in 2019. As a team, Auburn has 22 tackles for loss and eight sacks through three games.

The Tigers are led by Jeremiah Dinson, who leads the way with 27 tackles and one interception. Marlon Davidson and Tyrone Truesdell lead the team in sacks. Davidson was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for the past two weeks. Davidson's 2.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles led the way in last week's rout of Kent State.

A Challenging Slate in 2019

Much like the Aggies, Auburn has a daunting schedule ahead in 2019. The Tigers face six of the top 12 teams in the AP preseason rankings.

The Tigers picked up the win over preseason No. 11 Oregon to open the year. Along with this weekend's trip to Aggieland and a visit to Florida on October 5, the Tigers also travel to Baton Rouge for a late-October matchup with LSU before hosting both Georgia and Alabama in November.

Confidence in College Station

The Aggies hold a slight 5-4 series advantage over the Tigers, but Auburn has won all three meetings between the two schools in College Station. Auburn picked up a 45-41 win back in 2013, followed by a 26-10 win in 2015. In the last meeting between the two teams at Kyle Field, Auburn was victorious by the score of 42-27.