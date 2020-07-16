Aggie wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's Jhamon Ausbon has been named to the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, announced Thursday by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation.

Ausbon, a senior wide receiver, paced the Aggies in the 2019 season with 66 receptions for 872 yards through the air, both marks rank within the top-15 of the A&M single season lists. For his career, the Houston native ranks eighth at A&M with 1,818 receiving yards and ninth with 147 career grabs. Ausbon is one of seven Aggies with multiple seasons with 50 or more catches and looks to join Christian Kirk, Jeff Fuller and Josh Reynolds with three seasons of more than 50 grabs.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver.

