Balanced Attack Leads Texas A&M Volleyball to Sweep Over Alabama

The Aggies are 4-0 in spring action

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M volleyball posted a 3-0 (27-25, 25-17, 25-22) win over Alabama as five players tallied eight or more kills Saturday night at Reed Arena. With the win, the Aggies improved to 8-4 on the season while the Crimson Tide fell to 6-12 this year.

Sophomore Morgan Christon paced the Aggies with 14 kills on the night, the sixth straight match that she has led the team in kills. The McKinney, Texas native reached double-figure kills for team-best eighth time this season. Senior Camille Conner posted her 32nd career double-double, finishing with 34 assists and 14 digs while also recording a season-best eight kills. Freshman Claire Jeter matched a career-high with eight kills; the Missouri City, Texas native’s previous best was set in Friday’s match against Alabama.

In a back-and-forth first set the Aggies proved clutch at the right moments, staving off set point twice before a double-block by Lauren Davis and London Austin-Roark and Davis’ kill secured the 27-25 opening set victory. In the frame, there were 13 ties and five lead changes

The Maroon & White turned up the pressure in the second set, using multiple scoring runs of four or more points to post a 25-17 set victory. In the set the A&M defense held the Crimson Tide to just a .021 hitting percentage while tallying 27 digs and a pair of blocks in the set.

A&M marched out to a narrow early lead in the third set, but Alabama evened the set at 10-10 leading to five ties and four lead changes in the final frame. The Aggies closed out the match by hitting match-best .380 while only committing one attack error in the final set.

The Aggies have won four straight and six of the last seven matches against Alabama. Texas A&M maintains a 12-4 record in the all-time series against the Tide with an 8-1 record in Bryan-College Station.

Texas A&M will take to the road next weekend for a Friday-Saturday series against Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum. Both matches are slated to begin at 6 p.m. (CT) and will air on SEC Network+.

Post match Quotes

Laura “Bird” Kuhn, Texas A&M Head Coach

On the team’s defense...

“The grind in this team, the players thrive on that and it really sets the tone. We were little flat to start but then that defense sparked us. We need to figure that out a little sooner but I'm proud of them for that. We were way cleaner tonight than we were last night we only has four missed serves versus 17 last night. We executed well, I'm proud of our middles they were awesome today. When Camille [Conner] becomes an option it changes the whole game for us so that first contact is important.”

On Sabrina Sustala’s performance...

“Today Sabrina [Sustala] was settled in and more comfortable with where she was on her read. She's been solid back there, she communicates well and I think everyone feeds off her.”

On the series sweep...

“I'm proud of the team. We just cleaned it up and I'm proud of them for that. That takes an effort as individuals to focus on the team that much and that vibe that they had was way different and that is a good thing.”

On London Austin-Roark in the third set...