BASEBALL: Aggies and Longhorns prepare for clash in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies renew their most-played rivalry Tuesday as they head to UFCU Disch-Falk Field to face the No. 8 Texas Longhorns at 6:32pm.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

The Aggies have heated up offensively the past seven games, batting .314 with 11 home runs, a .515 slugging percentage, and a .406 on-base percentage. This has been a solid turnaround from the first 16 games this season, where the Maroon & White batted .261 with nine home runs, a .377 slugging percentage and a .379 on-base percentage.

Dylan Rock has a 10-game hit streak, compiling a .450 batting average along with five home runs, three doubles, 14 RBI, and 10 runs during those 10 games. On the season, Rock is batting .338 (26-for-77) with five home runs, five doubles, 16 RBI and 17 runs.

Logan Britt has an extra-base hit in four of the last five games, batting .318 (7-for-22) tallying three home runs and three doubles over the span.

In the last seven games, Kole Kaler has a .538 on-base percentage. During the stretch, he has hit .393 (11-for-28) and has been walked nine times. Kaler’s batting average has improved from .207 to .267 during the span.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

The No. 8 Longhorns currently have a 19-7 overall record, and are coming into Tuesday’s matchup after dropping a conference series against Texas Tech. Texas holds a 10-1 home record with the one loss from midweek game against Texas State.

SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M and Texas have clashed in 372 games previously, with the Longhorns holding the all-time series lead 239-128-5. The programs first took the field against each other in 1904, and it resulted in the Aggies falling 8-4. The Maroon & White and Longhorns met yearly from 1915 to 2012, before the Aggies left for greener pastures of the Southeastern Conference. Since joining the SEC, the Aggies have come out on top, 5-4, in the nine games against the Longhorns.

Last year, in front of a rowdy Blue Bell Park crowd, the Aggies beat the Longhorns, 2-0. Nathan Dettmer had a great start on the mound and earned the win. Dettmer scattered three hits and two walks while striking out six in 7.0 innings to earn the win. Chandler Jozwiak was called to the mound in the eighth and was awarded the save, striking out three of the seven batters he faced in 2.0 innings. Logan Britt and Mikey Hoehner launched solo home runs for the Aggies.

