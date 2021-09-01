Baseball Announce Dates for Two Fall Exhibition Games

Admission is free to both baseball games at Blue Bell Park.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies will play a pair of exhibition games on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park this fall, baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Wednesday.

Both fall games are scheduled for Fridays prior to Aggie home football games. The Maroon & White host the Houston Cougars on October 8 and the Lamar Cardinals on October 22. Game times will be set at a future date.

Admission is free to both baseball games at Blue Bell Park.

The fall games allow Aggie fans an opportunity to take their first look at the 2022 squad that features 24 newcomers.