COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Southeastern Conference has moved the start time for Texas A&M baseball's Sunday game against the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers to 12:02 p.m.
The game time has been changed to accommodate Tennessee travel and the contest will still air on SEC Network.
Friday’s game is slated for 6:32 p.m. and Saturday’s bout starts at 5:02 p.m.
Baseball Announces Game Time Change for Sunday
