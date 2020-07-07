MLB announces shortened 60-game schedule for all teams

NEW YORK (AP) - Mookie Betts, Gerrit Cole and a pair of high-profile matchups are set for opening day as Major League Baseball begins its shortened 60-game season on July 23 in ballparks without fans. MLB released the schedule Monday for the season that was altered by the coronavirus pandemic. It starts with two games. Cole and the New York Yankees visit the World Series champion Washington Nationals at 7:08 p.m. Eastern, then Betts and his new Los Angeles Dodgers teammates host the San Francisco Giants at 10:08 p.m. There are 14 games on July 24, including the first matchup at new Globe Life Field in Texas when the Rangers take on Colorado.