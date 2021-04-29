Baseball Series Preview: at (5) Mississippi State

The Aggies need a series win to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M baseball squares off against its third consecutive top-five opponent this weekend in fifth-ranked Mississippi State beginning Friday at 6:32 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field.

Saturday and Sunday’s contests are slated to begin at 2:02 p.m.

Friday and Saturday’s games air on SEC Network+ for subscribers on WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). Sunday’s game can be seen on SEC Network with Clay Matvick and Chris Burke calling the action.

All three games air on SportsRadio 1150 and 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco on the call.

This season, the Maroon & White rank No. 11 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (11.1) and No. 24 in K-to-BB Ratio (3.03). Dustin Saenz (No. 19 - 77) and Chandler Jozwiak (No. 59 - 68) rank in the top 60 in the nation in strikeouts. Jozwiak also ranks 16th in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (13.91) and K-to-BB Ratio (8.50). Saenz checks in at No. 80 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (11.75), and Jonathan Childress ranks 92nd in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (11.54).

Jozwiak recently became the 19th pitcher in Texas A&M history to rack up 200 career strikeouts. He enters the weekend with 205 punchouts, and he can pass John Stilson (209; 2010-11) for 18th place on the school chart with five strikeouts. His 205 strikeouts ranks 44th among active NCAA Division I pitchers.

Among active players with over 75.0 innings pitched, Bryce Miller ranks 15th in the nation with 12.17 Strikeouts Per Nine Innings and Jozwiak ranks 41st in the nation with 11.39 Strikeouts Per Nine Innings.





Will Frizzell is enjoying an All-American start to the 2021 campaign. He currently ranks in the top 40 in the nation in home runs (9th - 13), total bases (14th - 100) and hits (41st – 52), as well as the top 100 in RBI (68th – 36) and slugging percentage (83rd - .637).



Texas A&M and Mississippi State have met 36 times with the Aggies holding the series lead, 19-17.



TEXAS A&M AGGIES (24-19, 5-13 SEC) vs. MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS (29-10, 11-7 SEC)

Dudy Noble Field • Starkville, Mississippi



PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• FRIDAY: #37 Dustin Saenz (Sr., LHP, 5-5, 3.97) vs. #28 Christian MacLeod Fr., RHP, 3-3, 3.40)

• SATURDAY: #32 Bryce Miller (Sr., RHP, 2-1, 3.82) vs. #24 Will Bednar (Fr., RHP, 3-1, 3.32)