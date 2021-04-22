Baseball Series Preview: vs. #5 Tennessee

The Aggies own a 9-4 edge in the all-time series.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M baseball continues their stretch of four consecutive weekends playing against top 10 teams when they host the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers in a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The set starts with a 6:32 p.m. contest Friday night and wraps up with games Saturday at 5:05 p.m. and Sunday at 12:02 p.m.



Sunday's game airs on SEC Network with Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (color analyst) on the call. All three games are available for viewing on SEC Network +.

Texas A&M ranks high on the NCAA pitching charts, including No. 6 in Shutouts (5), No. 8 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (11.4) and No. 23 in K-to-BB Ratio (3.09). Dustin Saenz (No. 16 - 71) and Chandler Jozwiak (No. 38 - 66) rank in the top 50 in the nation in strikeouts. Jozwiak also ranks 14th in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (14.14) and 17th in K-to-BB Ratio (8.25). Saenz checks in at No. 68 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (12.06).

Jozwiak and Alex Magers lead the SEC and rank sixth in the nation with 19 pitching appearances. Jozwiak is 1-3 with five saves, a 3.00 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 42.0 innings. Jaws’s five saves ranks third in the SEC and 35th in the nation. Magers is 2-1 on the season with a 2.53 ERA. He has yielded six runs on 20 hits and eight walks while striking out 15 in 21.1 innings.



Will Frizzell is enjoying an All-American start to the 2021 campaign. He currently ranks in the top 20 in the nation in Total Bases (6th - 96) and Home Runs (6th - 12) and Hits (18th - 51), as well as the top 100 in Slugging Percentage (65th - .662), Walks (84th - 23) and RBI (91st - 32).

The Aggies own a 9-4 edge in the all-time series. Tennessee won the most recent series, taking two of three games in Knoxville in 2018. Texas A&M won the only prior series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, claiming two of three in 2017.



TEXAS A&M AGGIES (22-17, 4-11 SEC) vs. NO. 5 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS (30-8, 10-5 SEC)

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • Bryan-College Station, Texas



PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• FRIDAY: #37 Dustin Saenz (Sr., LHP, 5-4, 3.91) vs. #36 Chad Dallas (Jr., RHP, 5-1, 3.97)

• SATURDAY: #32 Bryce Miller (Sr., RHP, 2-1, 3,21) vs. #11 Will Heflin (Sr., LHP, 2-1, 3.73)