Signing Day Coverage: Athletes from College Station and A&M Consolidated headed to play at the next level

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Beginning on Wednesday, November 11th, high school athletes in sports besides football could sign a National Letter of Intent and numerous athletes in the Brazos Valley took advantage of the opportunity.



Four baseball players at A&M Consolidated are headed to the next level. And how cool is this, Brandon Bishop, Jack Hamilton, and Ty Hodge are all staying in College Station to play for the hometown Aggies.

Fellow Tiger Cody Kingman meanwhile inked with Angelo State.

For the trio of A&M signees, this of course is a special opportunity with Hodge now a fourth generation Aggie baseball player.