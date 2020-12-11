Signing Day Coverage: Athletes from College Station and A&M Consolidated headed to play at the next level

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Beginning on Wednesday, November 11th, high school athletes in sports besides football could sign a National Letter of Intent and numerous athletes in the Brazos Valley took advantage of the opportunity.
Four baseball players at A&M Consolidated are headed to the next level. And how cool is this, Brandon Bishop, Jack Hamilton, and Ty Hodge are all staying in College Station to play for the hometown Aggies.
Fellow Tiger Cody Kingman meanwhile inked with Angelo State.
For the trio of A&M signees, this of course is a special opportunity with Hodge now a fourth generation Aggie baseball player.
Joining that Consol trio at A&M next season will be College Station's Chanden Scamardo. He's just one of two Cougar baseball players heading to the DI level next year because Josh Alexander has committed to the University of Houston.
College Station star Macy Nugent is also Division I bound as she signed with the university of Tennessee-Chattanooga to play volleyball.