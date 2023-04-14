Aggie baseball takes series opener over Missouri 13-5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M baseball team used a nine-run third inning to blow past Missouri. Thanks to the big inning, the Aggies cruised to a 13-5 win in the series opener at Blue Bell Park on Thursday night.



With the win, the Aggies improve to 21 and 13 overall, and 6-7 in SEC play. Mizzou scored first, then retook the lead in the top of the third inning. AFter that though, it was all A&M.



Trevor Werner homered and was one of four Aggies with at least two RBIs. The Aggie offense only had eight hits but drew 10 walks and took advantage of four Tiger errors. Jordan Thompson was apart of the big nine-run third innings blasting a two-run home run to left center field.



Nathan Dettmer got the start on the mound, pitching 3.2 innings and giving up three runs before Shane Sdao entered in relief. The freshman stabilized things and went on to pitch 3.1 innings with three punchouts to earn his first career victory. Brad Rudis closed the game striking out two and scattering a hit in 2.0 innings of work.