Aggie baseball takes series with Auburn

A&M and Auburn played a double-header on Friday. The Aggies lost game one, but won game two to take two of three from Auburn.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M baseball team rebounded from a narrow loss in the opener of Friday’s doubleheader to get a 12-6 win over Auburn to clinch the series over the Tigers.

Texas A&M plated eight runs in the first three innings, but had to hold off the Tigers’ comeback attempt. It was the Aggies’ first series win at Auburn since 2016.

Jack Moss had three hits and scored a career-high four times and the Aggies were able to do what they could not in the opener: take full advantage of 10 free passes from Tiger pitching with seven hits with runners in scoring position.

In all, four Aggies had multi-hit games, including Hunter Haas and Brett Minnich. Ryan Targac led the Aggies with three RBI, while Trevor Werner and Jace LaViolette had a pair of RBI apiece.